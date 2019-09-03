Stanford QB KJ Costello Questionable, OT Walker Little Out in Week 2 vs. USC

Costello led Stanford to a Week 1 win over Northwestern on Saturday in his 25th career start.

By Michael Shapiro
September 03, 2019

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is questionable for the Cardinal's upcoming matchup with USC on Saturday, head coach David Shaw announced

Costello exited Stanford's Week 1 matchup with Northwestern on Aug. 31 after receiving a hit to the head late in the second quarter. The senior was 16-for-20 for 152 yards before leaving the contest. Junior Davis Mills replaced Costello in Week 1 and is expected to start vs. USC if Costello is unable to play

Stanford will still miss a critical piece against the Trojans even if Costello lines up under center. Offensive tackle Walker Little is out for Saturday, and he will miss "at least six weeks or so," per Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. Little was named to Sports Illustrated's preseason All-America team on Aug. 16.

Stanford defeated Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday. The Cardinal are seeking their ninth-straight winning season with head coach David Shaw in 2019. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message