Notre Dame's starting running back Jafar Armstrong is expected to miss "extended time" after suffering a groin injury during the team's opener against Louisville on Monday, The Athletic's Pete Sampson reported on Wednesday.

According to Sampson, Armstrong could miss up to two months, with a five-week absence being the optimistic timeline.

Armstrong left the Louisville game early in the first quarter after tallying just two carries for 10 yards. Coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday afternoon that Armstrong would be getting an MRI later that day to determine the severity of the injury.

"Felt some discomfort in the groin, ab area," Kelly said on Tuesday. "He’s had a sports hernia injury that was repaired in high school, so we feel good that there was no structural damage. We need obviously to examine in further."

Armstrong appeared in nine games for Notre Dame in 2018, rushing for 383 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 159 yards. Armstrong also missed three games last season with a severe knee infection.

Tony Jones Jr., who had 15 carries on Monday, is expected to fill in for Armstrong during his absence.

Notre Dame hosts New Mexico for the second game of the season on Sept. 14.