Report: Notre Dame RB Jafar Armstrong Out at Least a Month With Groin Injury

Armstrong left Monday’s season-opening win at Louisville early in the first quarter.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 04, 2019

Notre Dame's starting running back Jafar Armstrong is expected to miss "extended time" after suffering a groin injury during the team's opener against Louisville on Monday, The Athletic's Pete Sampson reported on Wednesday.

According to Sampson, Armstrong could miss up to two months, with a five-week absence being the optimistic timeline.

Armstrong left the Louisville game early in the first quarter after tallying just two carries for 10 yards. Coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday afternoon that Armstrong would be getting an MRI later that day to determine the severity of the injury.

"Felt some discomfort in the groin, ab area," Kelly said on Tuesday. "He’s had a sports hernia injury that was repaired in high school, so we feel good that there was no structural damage. We need obviously to examine in further."

Armstrong appeared in nine games for Notre Dame in 2018, rushing for 383 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 159 yards. Armstrong also missed three games last season with a severe knee infection.

Tony Jones Jr., who had 15 carries on Monday, is expected to fill in for Armstrong during his absence.

Notre Dame hosts New Mexico for the second game of the season on Sept. 14.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message