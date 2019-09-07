Michigan hosts the Army Black Knights in their second game of the 2019 campaign on Saturday, with each team out to extend a winning start to the season. Army bested Rice, 14-7, in Week 1, while No. 7 Michigan racked up a 40-21 victory when Middle Tennessee made the trip to Ann Arbor. These teams haven’t faced one another since 1962, and it’s actually well established Michigan who is out to draw even, trailing Army 5-4 all-time.

The Wolverines host another non-conference clash in Week 2 and will look to improve before they travel to Big Ten opponents Wisconsin the following week. Quarterback Shea Patterson had two fumbles that resulted in Middle Tennessee touchdowns the last time out, leaving head coach Jim Harbaugh seeking more from Patterson moving forward. Harbaugh debuted his hurry-up spread offense to some success in Week 1, but told reporters his side’s own mistakes diminished the performance.

Though Jeff Monken’s Army team may be viewed as steep underdogs in their visit to Michigan Stadium, it’s worth noting they’ve won 10 straight since beating Buffalo on the road last September. Army QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. rushed for 90 yards and what proved to be a crucial touchdown in the win over Rice. The Black Knights running game is sure to encounter more trouble against Michigan’s defensive in Week 2.

Expect freshman running back Zach Charbonnet to take plenty of snaps as one of Michigan’s main offensive weapons after he led the team with eight carries for 90 yards against Middle Tennessee.

How to watch the game:

Time: noon ET

TV: FOX

