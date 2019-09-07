Washington opens Pac-12 play at home against the Golden Bears on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Huskies (1-0) will be looking to redeem themselves after falling 12–10 to Cal en route to winning the conference and playing in the Rose Bowl a year ago. Washington is comming off of a dominant 47–14 win against Eastern Washington last week, led by quarterback Jacob Eason's 349-yard and four-touchdown performance. Running back Richard Newton led the charge on the ground, rushing for 91 yards and a score.

The Golden Bears also opened the season with a win, theirs a 27–13 victory over UC Davis. Quarterback Chase Garbers passed for 238 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Christopher Brown Jr. erupted for 197 yards and a score on the ground.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.