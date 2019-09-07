Cincinnati Safety Kyriq McDonald Collapses on Field in Freak Injury vs. Ohio State

Colin Haas Hill via Twitter

McDonald joined Cincinnati's team this summer.

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2019

Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed in the middle of a play on Saturday against Ohio State without being touched. McDonald went into convulsions on field after the non-contact collapse and immediately signaled for trainers.

No replay of the injury was shown but the redshirt sophomore was carted off the field shortly after being attended to. Ohio State's K.J. Hill went to block McDonald before he collapsed but held off, presumably realizing something was wrong.

The Bearcats entire team gathered around McDonald as he was being helped onto the cart to leave the field.

McDonald's mom reportedly said her son has a history of seizures, per ABC's broadcast of the game.

The Huntsville, Ala. native spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Cincinnati this summer. McDonald was granted a waiver by the NCAA to be immediately eligible in 2019.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message