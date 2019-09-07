Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed in the middle of a play on Saturday against Ohio State without being touched. McDonald went into convulsions on field after the non-contact collapse and immediately signaled for trainers.

No replay of the injury was shown but the redshirt sophomore was carted off the field shortly after being attended to. Ohio State's K.J. Hill went to block McDonald before he collapsed but held off, presumably realizing something was wrong.

The Bearcats entire team gathered around McDonald as he was being helped onto the cart to leave the field.

The entire Cincinnati team and a few Ohio State players gathered around Kyriq McDonald as he was placed on a cart and taken off the field. pic.twitter.com/ZHmXceqRCM — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) September 7, 2019

McDonald's mom reportedly said her son has a history of seizures, per ABC's broadcast of the game.

The Huntsville, Ala. native spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Cincinnati this summer. McDonald was granted a waiver by the NCAA to be immediately eligible in 2019.