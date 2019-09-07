Report: ESPN's 'College GameDay' to Visit Iowa State for First Time Ever in Week 3

ESPN will visit Jack Trice Stadium for the first time ever.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2019

ESPN's College GameDay will head to Ames, I.A. for the first time ever in Week 3, according to the Des Moines Register.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the broadcast team will be live on set at Jack Trice Stadium ahead of the Iowa State-Iowa in-state rivalry matchup on Saturday night. According to the Register, it was a possibility that GameDay would head to Syracuse for the Orange's showdown with Clemson instead. However, Syracuse fell 63–20 to Maryland this weekend and reportedly changed ESPN's mind.

Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are undefeated through the first two weeks of the season. Iowa State had a bye in Week 2.

Last week, College GameDay production coordinator Chris Fallica, also known as "The Bear," tweeted that Iowa State was at the top of his list of Power 5 schools the show had yet to visit.

It looks like he's finally getting his wish.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message