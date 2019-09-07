ESPN's College GameDay will head to Ames, I.A. for the first time ever in Week 3, according to the Des Moines Register.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the broadcast team will be live on set at Jack Trice Stadium ahead of the Iowa State-Iowa in-state rivalry matchup on Saturday night. According to the Register, it was a possibility that GameDay would head to Syracuse for the Orange's showdown with Clemson instead. However, Syracuse fell 63–20 to Maryland this weekend and reportedly changed ESPN's mind.

Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are undefeated through the first two weeks of the season. Iowa State had a bye in Week 2.

Last week, College GameDay production coordinator Chris Fallica, also known as "The Bear," tweeted that Iowa State was at the top of his list of Power 5 schools the show had yet to visit.

The now 11 P5 schools from which GameDay has not broadcast a show, ranked in order of odds on who I think will be the next first-timer to host a show.



Iowa State

Minnesota

Maryland

Duke

Virginia

Wake Forest

Cal

Syracuse

Illinois

Kansas

Rutgers — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 15, 2018

It looks like he's finally getting his wish.