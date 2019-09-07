ESPN will visit Jack Trice Stadium for the first time ever.
ESPN's College GameDay will head to Ames, I.A. for the first time ever in Week 3, according to the Des Moines Register.
Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the broadcast team will be live on set at Jack Trice Stadium ahead of the Iowa State-Iowa in-state rivalry matchup on Saturday night. According to the Register, it was a possibility that GameDay would head to Syracuse for the Orange's showdown with Clemson instead. However, Syracuse fell 63–20 to Maryland this weekend and reportedly changed ESPN's mind.
Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are undefeated through the first two weeks of the season. Iowa State had a bye in Week 2.
Last week, College GameDay production coordinator Chris Fallica, also known as "The Bear," tweeted that Iowa State was at the top of his list of Power 5 schools the show had yet to visit.
The now 11 P5 schools from which GameDay has not broadcast a show, ranked in order of odds on who I think will be the next first-timer to host a show.— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 15, 2018
Iowa State
Minnesota
Maryland
Duke
Virginia
Wake Forest
Cal
Syracuse
Illinois
Kansas
Rutgers
It looks like he's finally getting his wish.