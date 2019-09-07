Tennessee-Martin will visit Florida at Ben Hill griffin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7 for Week 2 of the college football season.

The Skyhawks, an FCS team, opened their season against Northwestern State. Tennessee-Martin took home a 42–20 win as QB John Bachus III completed just 8-of-20 attempts for 130 yards for two touchdowns and one interception.

The Gators opened the season in Week 0 with a 24–20 win over rival Miami before an early bye in the official Week 1. Quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for 254 yards, completing 17-of-27 attempts, for two touchdowns and as many interceptions.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.