Michigan kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday in a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Army jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Saturday and led 14-7 at half. The Black Knights bruised their way past Michigan for much on Saturday's contest with 61 carries for 200 yards. Army drove to the 33-yard line in the final seconds before a 50-yard field attempt from kicker Cole Talle kick fell wide right, forcing overtime at The Big House.

Army scored a touchdown on its first possession of overtime with a rushing score from quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. Michigan matched Army with a touchdown on its first overtime drive, then settled for a field goal on its next possession to take a 24-21 lead. The Black Knights then had a chance to win the game with a touchdown, but they failed to score in double overtime.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was efficient with 19 completions on 29 attempts, but turnovers plagued the Wolverines throughout the afternoon. They coughed up three fumbles on Saturday, all in the first half.

The Wolverines were 22.5-point favorites entering Saturday with Army's money line sitting at +1100.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. will look to advance to 3–0 on Sept. 21 at Wisconsin. Army will next face UTSA on Sept. 14.