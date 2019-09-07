Michigan Escapes vs. Army in Double Overtime Thriller

Michigan remained unbeaten on Saturday prior to its matchup at Wisconsin on Sept. 21.

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Michigan kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday in a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. 

Army jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Saturday and led 14-7 at half. The Black Knights bruised their way past Michigan for much on Saturday's contest with 61 carries for 200 yards. Army drove to the 33-yard line in the final seconds before a 50-yard field attempt from kicker Cole Talle kick fell wide right, forcing overtime at The Big House. 

Army scored a touchdown on its first possession of overtime with a rushing score from quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. Michigan matched Army with a touchdown on its first overtime drive, then settled for a field goal on its next possession to take a 24-21 lead. The Black Knights then had a chance to win the game with a touchdown, but they failed to score in double overtime. 

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was efficient with 19 completions on 29 attempts, but turnovers plagued the Wolverines throughout the afternoon. They coughed up three fumbles on Saturday, all in the first half.  

The Wolverines were 22.5-point favorites entering Saturday with Army's money line sitting at +1100. 

Jim Harbaugh and Co. will look to advance to 3–0 on Sept. 21 at Wisconsin. Army will next face UTSA on Sept. 14.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message