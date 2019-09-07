No. 3 Georgia will be eyeing its second-straight win to open the season when the team faces Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Sanford Stadium.

Quarterback Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs to a 30-6 win over Vanderbilt last week, completing 15 of his 23 passes for 156 yards and a score. Running back D'Andrew Swift added 149 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Brian Herrien and James Cook each had one touchdown on the ground.

Murray State is coming off of a 59–20 win over Pikeville last Thursday. Quarterback Preston Rice threw for 170 yards and two scores, while Brendan Bognar added another. Running backs Jared McCray and Rodney Castille led the charge on the ground with two touchdowns each.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: Watch the game on WatchESPN.