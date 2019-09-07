Drama could be on the menu when Oregon hosts Nevada in a Week 2 clash at Autzen Stadium. Both teams are coming off opening games decided in the last second. The Ducks are looking to shake off a devastating loss to Auburn, while Nevada will be attempting to build off their heart-stopping win over Purdue.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Oregon:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

After leading No. 16 Auburn virtually the entire game, Oregon let a win slip through their hands in a 27–21 loss. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert was solid against the tough SEC defense, going 28-for-37 with 242 yards and a touchdown. While those numbers are good, for some who consider him to be a Heisman candidate, it will be a disappointment, especially in a nationally televised game against a ranked opponent. The ground game was well rounded, adding two touchdowns by CJ Verdell and Darrian Felix. It was a tough way for the No. 11 ranked team in the country to open the season, but they have a good opportunity to get back on track on Saturday.

Freshman kicker Brandon Talton was told by Nevada head coach Jay Norvell the morning of gameday that he'd be starting for the Wolf Pack. He celebrated winning the job by nailing a 53-yard field goal as time expired to beat Purdue 34–31. The kick not only won his team the game, but also earned him a football scholarship. That storybook tale could get even better with a win over a ranked opponent. In addition to the clutch kicking game, the Wolf Pack's defense was suffocating in its first game. It forced five turnovers in the win and will need to be just as proficient against Oregon if it is to have any chance of pulling off the upset on the road.