New Mexico State will visit No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 7 for some afternoon football at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2.

The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start against Duke last week but rallied to secure a 42–3 season-opening win. Heisman hopeful Tua Tagovailoa completed 26-of-31 attempts for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the early victory.

The Aggies fell to No. 22 Washington State in their opener, 58–7. Quarterback Josh Adkins completed 28-of-42 attempts for 221 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions but ran for the team's only score of the game.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.