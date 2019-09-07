Oklahoma State will look to advance to 2–0 in 2019 on Saturday with a matchup against McNeese State. Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys sprinted to a 1–0 start in Week 1 with a 52-36 win over Oregon State. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was efficient in his first college start with 19 completions on 24 attempts along with three touchdowns. Running back Chuba Hubbard diced the Beavers with 221 rushing yards and three scores.

McNeese State held on against Southern with a 34-28 Week 1 win. The school lost to BYU 30-3 in its last contest against FBS competition

How to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+