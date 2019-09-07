No. 4 Oklahoma will be looking to open its season with two straight wins when the Sooners take on South Dakota at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Sooners (1–0) took down Houston 49–31 last week behind Jalen Hurts's dazzling debut. Hurts, following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray before him, put himself in the very early Heisman conversation by establishing himself as a dual-threat with 176 yards rushing and three scorers. He was also 20-of-23 for 332 yards in the air and added three more touchdowns.

South Dakota (0–1) will be eyeing its first win after suffering a 31–17 defeat against Montana last week. Quarterback Austin Simmons finished the game 23-of-33 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Canaan Brooks led the Coyotes on the ground with 41 yards on 13 carries.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pay-per-view

Live stream: You can stream the game on SoonerSports.tv.