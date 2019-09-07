Syracuse vs. Maryland Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 7.

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2019

No. 21 Syracuse will travel to Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 7 to take on the Terrapins at Byrd Stadium in College Park, Md. 

Josh Jackson threw four touchdown passes in his Maryland debut while backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome accounted for two scores as the Terrapins rocked Howard 79–0 in Week 1 in a record-breaking performance under first-year coach Michael Locksley.

Syracuse delivered a dominant defensive effort which resulted in a 24–0 win over Liberty. The Orange were a bit less impressive offensively as new quarterback Tommy DeVito struggled to find his footing.

The former ACC foes will face off at noon ET to kick off Week 2 of the young college football season.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

