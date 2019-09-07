Two 1-0 schools from the state of Michigan square-off in Week 2 of the new college football season looking to give each other their first blemish. Michigan State hosts Western Michigan on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in what should be a good test to see where both teams sit heading into the meat of their respective schedules.

The 19th ranked Spartans are predictable heavy favorites at home over the Broncos. Their opening game of the season wasn’t a spectacular result for Mark Dantonio’s team as they only managed to beat Tulsa 28-7. Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke was solid in the win, completing 21 of 37 attempts for 192 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the running game was worrisome, going for only 90 total yards with less than three yards per rush. The lack of offensive output could have been a problem if not for their dominant defense creating havoc and making plays. In addition to scoring two touchdowns on defense, Michigan State held Tulsa to an incredible -73 rushing yards. Needless to say, if the Spartans are to have success this season, it will be on the shoulders of their defense.

Western Michigan’s star QB Jon Wassink had a phenomenal showing in the Broncos’ opening week, 48-13, rout of Monmouth. The senior went 20-for-25 with 368 yards and five touchdowns. With their own running game not putting up much in the opener, coupled with State’s propensity for negating the ground game, the pressure will be on Wassink to replicate his incredible performance if Western is to have a chance of pulling the upset. Can the high-flying aerial game get it done against a staunch Spartans defense? If not, it could be a long day for them.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.