USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann Resigns

USC athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned effective immediately, University President Carol Folt announced in an email. Special advisor to the president Dave Roberts will serve as the school's interim AD as a permanent replacement is found.

"Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family," Folt said.

Roberts currently serves as the NCAA's Vice Chari of the Committee on Infractions. He came to USC in the summer of 2010 as the vice president of athletics compliance.

Four members of the USC athletic's department were implicated earlier this year in a nationwide college admissions cheating, bribery and recruitment scheme, including a senior associate athletic director. Swann said that he, along with most of his department, were blindsided by the alleged actions of his employees.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Trojans receiver took over as USC’s athletic director three years ago. The 67-year-old athletic director came under fire for not being aware of what was taking place within his department.

The Trojans women's soccer head coach Ali Khosroshahin, women's soccer assistant coach Laura Janke and USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Dr. Donna Heinel and water polo head coach Jovan Vavic were among the individuals charged in the FBI's investigation into the scandal, which allegedly worked to help potential students cheat on college entrance exams by bribing SAT or ACT administrators or by bribing college athletic coaches to facilitate non-recruits admittance to elite universities as recruits regardless of their actual athletic abilities or histories. Heinel and Vavic were later fired as a result of their indictments.

Swann stated in March that he would not resign in the face of the scandal.