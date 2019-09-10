Florida State tight end Tre McKitty raised eyebrows across social media on Saturday when he lined up backward before a play against Louisiana Monroe. But the junior insisted on Tuesday he had a reason for the Seminoles' odd formation.

“Yeah, I've got a million messages about that," McKitty told The Athletic's Tashan Reed. "The offensive line had messed up, then we had to hurry up and get set so the defense couldn't see our formation before the play. There was nothing wrong with me. I didn't line up the wrong way on accident."

#FSU TE Tre McKitty said the play where he lined up backward was intentional. FSU was pushing the tempo and wanted to get lined up quickly.



#FSU TE Tre McKitty said the play where he lined up backward was intentional. FSU was pushing the tempo and wanted to get lined up quickly.

— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 10, 2019

McKitty's backward stance didn't hinder Florida State's offense. The Seminoles ripped off an 11-yard rush on the play and helped set-up a field goal from kicker Ricky Aguayo.

McKitty and Co. ended their afternoon with a 45-44 win in Tallahassee. Perhaps offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has some more funky formations up his sleeve at Virginia on Saturday night.