Oklahoma State Donor T. Boone Pickens Dies at 91

Oklahoma State donor and energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens died on Wednesday, spokesman Jay Rosser confirmed. He was 91.

Pickens graduated from Oklahoma State in 1954 before amassing a fortune in the oil and energy sector. The Dallas native spent much of the 21st century donating to his alma matter, with donations totaling $652 million, per his website.

Oklahoma State played at Lewis Field from 1920-2003, but the facility was renamed Boone Pickens Stadium in 2003 after the university broke ground on a $260 million upgrade largely funded by Pickens.

Pickens posted an annual letter to the Oklahoma State fan base on his website on Aug. 29.

"Last year, at 90 years of age, I vowed to make every Oklahoma State football home game. I made half of them, but watched all of them. That’s likely to be the case again this year and each trip to Stillwater will be all the more meaningful for me." Pickens wrote. "Five years ago, as grand marshal of OSU’s homecoming, I knocked out pushups on the ROTC’s pushup board. Now walking 50 yards to my suite is a challenge. And when I do it, I feel just as triumphant."

Oklahoma State has posted 15 winning seasons since renaming its stadium in honor of Pickens. The Cowboys are 2–0 in 2019 following a win over McNeese State on Sept. 7.