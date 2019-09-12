An internal report conducted by Texas found the air conditioning in LSU's locker room on Saturday was working properly, according to 247Sports' Chip Brown.

The Longhorns claim the temperature of LSU's locker room was 68 degrees at half time and rose to 74 degrees after the game, per Brown.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claimed the Tigers did not have air conditioning in their 45-38 win in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. He said LSU spoke to coaches at Louisiana Tech, who claimed the Longhorns withheld air conditioning in the two schools' Week 1 matchup.

Orgeron and the Tigers reportedly brought "some blowers" on their road trip to combat the alleged lack of A/C.

"The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we’ve heard of any issues in that area," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests. Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

LSU advanced to 2–0 with its win over the Longhorns. Texas is now 1–1 prior to a matchup with Rice on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.