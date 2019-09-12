Report: Texas Internal Report Determines Air Conditioning Worked vs. LSU

LSU defeated Texas 45-38 in Austin on Saturday night despite the alleged air conditioning issue. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 12, 2019

An internal report conducted by Texas found the air conditioning in LSU's locker room on Saturday was working properly, according to 247Sports' Chip Brown.

The Longhorns claim the temperature of LSU's locker room was 68 degrees at half time and rose to 74 degrees after the game, per Brown. 

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claimed the Tigers did not have air conditioning in their 45-38 win in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. He said LSU spoke to coaches at Louisiana Tech, who claimed the Longhorns withheld air conditioning in the two schools' Week 1 matchup. 

Orgeron and the Tigers reportedly brought "some blowers" on their road trip to combat the alleged lack of A/C. 

"The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we’ve heard of any issues in that area," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests. Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

LSU advanced to 2–0 with its win over the Longhorns. Texas is now 1–1 prior to a matchup with Rice on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message