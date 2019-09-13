Alabama defensive end Antonio Alfano has entered the transfer portal with the intention to "see what his options are," according to tweets from his father.

Alfano joined the Crimson Tide as the No. 5 player in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. The Colonia, N.J. native was Alabama's top recruit.

"Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support," Frankie-Hilda Alfano wrote on Friday. "He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices."

Alfano's father added in a subsequent tweet, "The University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn’t ask for better support from them."

Alfano has not played for the Crimson Tide in 2019. Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed Alfano's absence from the lineup on Saturday and told the media, "He's going through some discipline things with me."

The 6'4" defensive end recorded two sacks in Alabama's spring game. He previously missed three preseason practices for personal reasons in August.

Alabama enters Saturday's matchup with South Carolina at 2–0 after wins over Duke and New Mexico State. Kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.