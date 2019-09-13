North Carolina Fails to Get Out of Bounds vs. Wake Forest, Allows Time to Expire

North Carolina running back Michael Carter stayed in bounds as the clock expired with the Tar Heels down 24–18. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 13, 2019

North Carolina had an opportunity to advance to 3–0 on Friday, but the Tar Heels' clock management cost them in a 24–18 defeat at Wake Forest. 

Quarterback Sam Howell handed off to Michael Carter on fourth-and-1 with 15 seconds remaining. Lining up at the Tar Heels 45-yard line, the draw was intended to give Howell a better chance at a heaved hail mary. But Howell never got the opportunity for a late-game miracle.

North Carolina fans may have a gripe with the final ticks of regulation, with Carter potentially stepping out of bounds with one second remaining. Regardless, head coach Mack Brown may need to institute some late-game drills in practice moving forward.

Wake Forest advanced to 3–0 in 2019 with Friday's win. The Demon Deacons will next face Elon on Sept. 21.

North Carolina is now 2–1 before hosting Appalachian State on Sept. 21

