Florida QB Feleipe Franks Likely Out for Season With Brutal Leg Injury

Feleipe Franks left the game on an injury cart after being leveled by Kentucky's defense in the third quarter.

September 14, 2019

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a brutal-looking injury to his right leg in Saturday night's game against Kentucky.

"They feel pretty certain that there was a break with the dislocation and he’ll be done for the season," Coach Dan Mullen said in his press conference after Florida's 29–21 win.

In the third quarter, Franks attempted to run the ball on fourth-and-1 on Kentucky's 38-yard line, but the Wildcats defense leveled him to the ground. He nearly bent over backwards as he fell to the ground, and it appeared his right leg was pinned under him.

Franks was down for several minutes and was visibly in pain as trainers attempted to treat him. The entire Florida team surrounded him as the medical crew lifted him onto the injury cart.

Junior quarterback Kyle Trask entered the game to replace Franks, who went 12-for-17 with 174 yards and one touchdown before being injured.

