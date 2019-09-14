Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a brutal-looking injury to his right leg in Saturday night's game against Kentucky.

"They feel pretty certain that there was a break with the dislocation and he’ll be done for the season," Coach Dan Mullen said in his press conference after Florida's 29–21 win.

In the third quarter, Franks attempted to run the ball on fourth-and-1 on Kentucky's 38-yard line, but the Wildcats defense leveled him to the ground. He nearly bent over backwards as he fell to the ground, and it appeared his right leg was pinned under him.

Franks was down for several minutes and was visibly in pain as trainers attempted to treat him. The entire Florida team surrounded him as the medical crew lifted him onto the injury cart.

The entire team goes out to Feleipe Franks before he’s carter off the field. pic.twitter.com/xYQIvHj1TF — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) September 15, 2019

Junior quarterback Kyle Trask entered the game to replace Franks, who went 12-for-17 with 174 yards and one touchdown before being injured.