No. 9 Florida visits Kentucky at Kroger Field in SEC conference play on Saturday.

Both schools enter Saturday's contest 2–0 and are dealing with injury troubles following Week 2.

Kentucky took a huge blow last weekend when quarterback Terry Wilson tore a patellar tendon in his left knee. Wilson suffered the injury due to a horse-collar tackle in the second half of the Wildcats' 38–17 win over Eastern Michigan. Coach Mark Stoops announced Wilson will miss the rest of the season.

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be out for a couple of weeks with a left shoulder injury. Toney took a hit on his left arm in the first quarter and left the game to undergo testing in the locker room.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.