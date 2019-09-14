Florida State will go on the road on Saturday for an ACC contest against No. 25 Virginia at Scott Stadium.

Willie Taggart's Seminoles (1–1) avoided a second consecutive disaster after building a 24–7 halftime lead against Louisiana-Monro last week. The team surrendered 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and were outscored 17-14 in the fourth, pushing the game to overtime. Florida State barely survived with a 45–44 win, a victory that came just one week after the team lost 36–31 to Boise State.

Virginia (2–0) is coming off of a convincing 52–17 win over William & Mary. Quarterback Brye Perkins finished the game 16-of-26 for 192 yards and two touchdowns but threw for two interceptions in the outing. Perkins added 68 yards and a score on the ground alongside running back Mike Hollins, who led the charge with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.