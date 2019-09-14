Florida State vs. Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Florida State and Virginia go head-to-head on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 14, 2019

Florida State will go on the road on Saturday for an ACC contest against No. 25 Virginia at Scott Stadium.

Willie Taggart's Seminoles (1–1) avoided a second consecutive disaster after building a 24–7 halftime lead against Louisiana-Monro last week. The team surrendered 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and were outscored 17-14 in the fourth, pushing the game to overtime. Florida State barely survived with a 45–44 win, a victory that came just one week after the team lost 36–31 to Boise State.

Virginia (2–0) is coming off of a convincing 52–17 win over William & Mary. Quarterback Brye Perkins finished the game 16-of-26 for 192 yards and two touchdowns but threw for two interceptions in the outing. Perkins added 68 yards and a score on the ground alongside running back Mike Hollins, who led the charge with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

