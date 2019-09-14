No. 19 Iowa takes on Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14 looking to keep the team's perfect start to the season alive.

The Hawkeyes (2–0) are coming off of a big 30–0 win over Rutgers last week. Quarterback Nathan Stanley finished the game 16-of-28 for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Tyler Goodson each added at least 50 yards rushing, giving Iowa a dependable backfield.

Iowa State (1–0) survived three overtimes to pull out a 29–26 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday. Brock Purdy tallied 278 yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-41 passing, while Johnnie Lang and Sheldon Croney Jr. led the charge on the ground with 60 and 56 yards rushing, respectively.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.