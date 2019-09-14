Iowa State students stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium during a weather delay in the Cyclones' game against in-state rival Iowa on Saturday.

The Cy-Hawk Series was halted midway through the first quarter because of lightning in the area. Iowa State returned from the 50-minute delay to take the lead on Deshaunte Jones' 51-yard touchdown pass to La'Michael Pettway. However, the game was stopped again in the second quarter with the Cyclones up 7–3 after it was announced that hail was heading toward Jack Trice Stadium. It eventually began raining, and most of the fans left the stands before lightning was seen near the stadium again.

Soon after, the student section stormed the field and security quickly ushered them back to the stands.

Iowa State students have rushed the field during a weather delay. This is nuts! pic.twitter.com/t0nr5JjnLj — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 14, 2019

Yes, the Iowa State student section got fed up and briefly stormed the field. It was wild. pic.twitter.com/OELhAk0wOY — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 14, 2019

And now we have a rainbow over Jack Trice Stadium. And hope. pic.twitter.com/BYQmMdqWoO — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 14, 2019

The game is still currently delayed due to weather.