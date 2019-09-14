Iowa State Students Rush Field at Jack Trice Stadium During Weather Delay

These students enjoyed the rain before security ushered them off the field at Jack Trice Stadium.

By Jenna West
September 14, 2019

Iowa State students stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium during a weather delay in the Cyclones' game against in-state rival Iowa on Saturday.

The Cy-Hawk Series was halted midway through the first quarter because of lightning in the area. Iowa State returned from the 50-minute delay to take the lead on Deshaunte Jones' 51-yard touchdown pass to La'Michael Pettway. However, the game was stopped again in the second quarter with the Cyclones up 7–3 after it was announced that hail was heading toward Jack Trice Stadium. It eventually began raining, and most of the fans left the stands before lightning was seen near the stadium again. 

Soon after, the student section stormed the field and security quickly ushered them back to the stands.

The game is still currently delayed due to weather.

