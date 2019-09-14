Best Signs From ESPN's Week 1 'College GameDay' Broadcast From Iowa-Iowa State

ESPN's traveling road show visited one of the oldest rivalries in college football.

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2019

ESPN's traveling road show visited one of the oldest rivalries in college football on Saturday morning as College GameDay made its maiden voyage to Iowa State for their in-state clash with No. 19 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are on a hot four-game win streak in the rivalry, which dates to 1894, and a 44–22 overall edge in the series.

Cyclone fans are known to show up when the biggest athletic stages come calling they surely showed up for what the program affectionately called 'AmesDay' ahead of the rowdy rivalry game. With the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line and corn references aplenty, there was no shortage of fun to be had with the signs.

Check out all the best signs from Saturday's show:

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

