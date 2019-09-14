Kent State vs. Auburn Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Kent State vs. Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2019

Kent State will visit Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on No. 8 Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Golden Flashes sit at 1–1 going into Week 3 after a season-opening loss at Arizona State and a Week 2 win over Kennesaw State. Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum threw for 192 yards and a touchdown in the 26–23 overtime win. 

The Tigers are 2–0 with wins over Oregon and Tulane on the season so far. Auburn's freshman quarterback Bo Nix went 19-of-37 for 207 yards and one touchdown.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

