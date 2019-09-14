Alabama RB Najee Harris Scores on Insane Hurdle of South Carolina Defender

Harris's hurdle and subsequent touchdown gave Alabama a 24-10 lead at South Carolina. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2019

Najee Harris ripped off the run of Alabama's season on Saturday, shedding South Carolina defenders before an impressive hurdle led to a 24-yard touchdown catch. 

The junior running back received a short pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on an Alabama 4th-and-3 from the South Carolina 43-yard line. Harris threw down one Gamecocks defender, then went completely airborn to spring his first touchdown of the afternoon.

Harris's touchdown gave Alabama a 24-10 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia S.C. He entered Saturday's contest with 120 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries in 2019.

Alabama defeated New Mexico State 62–10 in Week 2. Its first matchup against a current top-25 team will come at Texas A&M on Oct. 12. 

