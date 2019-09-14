It’s the home opener for the Irish in South Bend, Ind. as they host the Mountain West’s New Mexico Lobos. Former Notre Dame head coach Bob Davie won’t be on the sidelines after enduring a health scare in the Lobos’ opener. Both schools had byes last week and come into Saturday with two weeks of preparation.

Brian Kelly’s squad is coming off a successful, but inconsistent offensive performance vs. Louisville, in which they won 35-17. Quarterback Ian Book threw for 193 yards and one touchdown, but he had the tendency to bolt from the pocket early instead of looking for secondary receivers. The most pressing Irish injury right now is starting running back Jafar Armstrong. Kelly confirmed Monday that Armstrong tore an abdominal muscle.

New Mexico’s pass defense has to be on point against the Irish or a recurrence of their opening effort against Sam Houston State, in which the team allowed 31 points, will result in a loss. The Lobos allowed 443 yards, and while many of the grabs were intermediate tosses, the Lobos also allowed a 65-yard scoring pass to a wide-open receiver.

Notre Dame has to be careful not to look too far ahead to next week when they travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

