An in-state showdown is in store for Week 3's college football slate when Pittsburgh visits No. 13 Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Panthers enter the weekend at 1–1 after a season-opening loss to Virginia which they followed with a win over Ohio.

The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 79–9 blowout win over Idaho. Quarterback Sean Clifford went 16-of-22 for 279 yards and four touchdowns in Penn State's Week 2 win over Buffalo.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.