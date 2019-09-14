Stanford vs. UCF Live Stream: Watch Week 3 Online, TV Channel, Time

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Stanford vs. UCF on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2019

Stanford will visit No. 17 UCF in Orlando, Fla., for Week 3 as the two teams face off on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Knights sit at 2–0 going into the clash after back-to-back high scoring wins to start the season. With graduate transfer Brandon Wimbush under center in Week 1 and true freshman Dillon Gabriel at quarterback in Week 2, UCF has scored a combined 110 points through two weeks.

The Cardinal fell out of the Top 25 after a 45–20 loss to a then-unranked USC. Quarterback Davis Mills went 22-of-36 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss. The Trojans then climbed to No. 24 with the win, while Stanford was relegated to unranked territory.

How to watch Stanford vs. UCF:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message