Stanford will visit No. 17 UCF in Orlando, Fla., for Week 3 as the two teams face off on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Knights sit at 2–0 going into the clash after back-to-back high scoring wins to start the season. With graduate transfer Brandon Wimbush under center in Week 1 and true freshman Dillon Gabriel at quarterback in Week 2, UCF has scored a combined 110 points through two weeks.

The Cardinal fell out of the Top 25 after a 45–20 loss to a then-unranked USC. Quarterback Davis Mills went 22-of-36 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss. The Trojans then climbed to No. 24 with the win, while Stanford was relegated to unranked territory.

How to watch Stanford vs. UCF:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN.