South Carolina fans honored late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski during Saturday's game against Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Fans held up three fingers in honor of Hilinski's No. 3 jersey number at the start of the third quarter. His brother, Ryan Hilinski, plays quarterback for the Gamecocks and wears the same number. Hilinski is a true freshman who recently earned the starting job after Jake Bentley went down with injury.

South Carolina honors Tyler Hilinski, brother of Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski, by holding up his No. 3. pic.twitter.com/oq3h8L6vld — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 14, 2019

Tyler died by suicide in January 2018, and doctors diagnosed him with Stage 1 CTE after his death. Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop chronicled the Hilinski family’s search for answers in the aftermath of the tragedy.

On Saturday, E:60 aired a feature about the Hilinski brothers' bond over football and why Ryan decided to wear No. 3 at South Carolina.

"I know that it's just a jersey number of course, but I'm wearing Tyler on my jersey. I'm wearing it for all the people that are going through things in their lives," Ryan said.