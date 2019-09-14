USC vs. BYU Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch USC vs. BYU on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Jenna West
September 14, 2019

No. 24 USC visits BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Cougars enter the contest 1–1. They dropped their season opener against Utah and bounced back with a 29–26 overtime win at Tennessee last week. Quarterback Zach Wilson went 19-for-29 with 232 yards and one touchdown. Running back Ty'Son Williams finished the day with 17 receptions, 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

USC is 2–0 with wins over Fresno State and Stanford. Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis had a strong debut against the Cardinal, going 28-for-33 with 377 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Trojans to a 45–20 win.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

