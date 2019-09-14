No. 24 USC visits BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Cougars enter the contest 1–1. They dropped their season opener against Utah and bounced back with a 29–26 overtime win at Tennessee last week. Quarterback Zach Wilson went 19-for-29 with 232 yards and one touchdown. Running back Ty'Son Williams finished the day with 17 receptions, 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

USC is 2–0 with wins over Fresno State and Stanford. Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis had a strong debut against the Cardinal, going 28-for-33 with 377 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Trojans to a 45–20 win.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.