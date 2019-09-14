No. 25 Virginia outlasted Florida State 31–24 after a chaotic finish in the ACC clash at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on Saturday, capturing its first win over FSU since 2011.

The Cavaliers missed an extra point halfway through the fourth quarter and appeared in danger of falling to the Seminoles. However, the Hoos redeemed themselves with a game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter after nearly derailing their chance to win. Virginia put together an impressive six-play, 72-yard drive to score before quarterback Bryce Perkins ran for a two-point conversion with 2:34 left on the clock to take the lead.

Bryce Perkins has video game moves 😲 pic.twitter.com/kfwUlFr0e7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 15, 2019

With 6:02 left on the clock, kicker Brian Delaney missed the extra point for a chance to tie the game but instead left the Hoos hanging at 24–23. It was the first extra point missed by the junior in his career after previously making 37 consecutive extra points kicked.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Florida State held a narrow 17–10 lead, but Virginia quickly tied the contest on Perkins's 12-yard touchdown pass to Joe Reed. The Seminoles and Cavaliers traded touchdowns before the missed XP made it appear that Florida State could escape with a win. Florida State had a chance to tie the game in the sloppy final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Despite a series of penalties committed by the Virginia defense as FSU attempted a game-tying drive, quarterback James Blackman couldn't get the Noles over the hump as time ran out in the red zone.

NOLES. ANSWER.



James Blackman's 3rd TD pass of the night gives @FSUFootball the 24-17 lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/RSyvG06vRy — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 15, 2019

The game started with a slow start from both sides in a first quarter that only saw Virginia score a field goal. In the second quarter, Florida State took advantage of the Cavaliers' mistakes early to score when Virginia punted from its end zone after a muffed punt and illegal substitution. The punt was shanked and the Seminoles moved quickly on a three-play, 39-yard drive to finally score its first touchdown of the night. Virginia answered by mowing over the Seminoles' defense and scored a touchdown to take a 10–7 lead.

Florida State added another touchdown after moving the ball 87 yards in eight plays. Khalan Laborn came up big with a 36-yard run during the drive. It ended with Blackman connecting with Cam Akers on a three-yard touchdown pass to get ahead of the Hoos. Florida State kept the Cavs from scoring again before halftime when Levonta Taylor intercepted a pass from Perkins with nine second left on the clock.The Seminoles entered halftime ahead 14–10 after Blackman, who struggled in the first quarter, completed seven of his last nine passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia fans stormed the field after the win.

The Cavaliers are now 3–0 and get Old Dominion next week before a Week 5 showdown with Notre Dame. Florida State drops to 1–2 and hosts Louisville next Saturday.