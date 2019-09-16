The Pac-12 Conference said that there was an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State's 10-7 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

Michigan State drove down the field in the final minute and attempted a game-tying field goal. The 42-yard attempt by Matt Coghlin went through the uprights, but the Spartans were flagged for 12 men on the field.

Coghlin's next attempt went wide left giving the Sun Devils the victory.

The conference cited NCAA rules 9-1-11, which mentions leverage and leaping.

"An Arizona State defensive player took a running start and leapt over the kicking team's line in an attempt to block the kick," the Pac-12 said. "In the process, he leapt into the frame of the body of an opponent. The penalty would have been 15 yards from the previous spot and an automatic first down. In this case, it would have been administered as half the distance to the goal and Michigan State would have been provided one untimed down."

The Pac-12 said that the officials working the game will be "held accountable for the error through the Conference’s game evaluation and disciplinary process."