Joe Burrow's amazing start to the season has not gone unnoticed.

The LSU quarterback started the season with 200-1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, but after three strong weeks, he finds himself sitting with the third-best chance to win the award, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Burrow now trails only Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts in Heisman odds and sits right in front of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Updated college football odds from @SuperBookUSA to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy: pic.twitter.com/1GQq2xMYNz — Covers (@Covers) September 16, 2019

Through three games this season, Burrow leads the nation with an 83.3 completion percentage. He is second in the nation with 1,122 passing yards and sits one behind Tagovailoa and Washington State's Anthony Gordon for the nation's top passing touchdown mark.

Against Georgia Southern to open the season and this past week against Northwestern State, Burrow combined to go 44-for-51 with 651 yards and seven passing touchdowns and one rushing score. On the road against Texas in LSU's one matchup with a ranked opponent so far, Burrow went 31-for-39 for 471 yards and four scores, including the game-sealing 61-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-17 with less than three minutes remaining and LSU only leading by seven.

The Tigers face off against Vanderbilt on the road in their next contest before a bye week. Then they host Utah State prior to a meeting with Florida.