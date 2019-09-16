Opening Lines for Every Week 4 College Football Game

How big of a favorite is Georgia over Notre Dame?
Week 4 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several big games to look forward to.
Below is a full list of the Week 4 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.
|Thursday, Sept. 19
|Houston at Tulane (-1)
|Friday, Sept. 20
|Utah (-1) at USC
|FIU at LA Tech (-9)
|Air Force at Boise St (-9.5)
|Saturday, Sept. 21
|LA Monroe at Iowa St (-20.5)
|Miami (OH) at Ohio State (-37)
|Charlotte at Clemson (-42)
|UConn at Indiana (-28)
|UCF (-10) at Pittsburgh
|Louisiana at Ohio (-6.5)
|Nebraska (-7.5) at Illinois
|Temple (-10.5) at Buffalo
|Central Michigan at Miami (-29)
|Old Dominion at Virginia (-29)
|Coastal Carolina (-14) at UMass
|Michigan State (-8.5) at Northwestern
Troy (-16) at Akron