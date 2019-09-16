Opening Lines for Every Week 4 College Football Game

How big of a favorite is Georgia over Notre Dame?

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 16, 2019

Week 4 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several big games to look forward to. 

Below is a full list of the Week 4 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.

Thursday, Sept. 19
Houston at Tulane (-1)
Friday, Sept. 20
Utah (-1) at USC
FIU at LA Tech (-9)
Air Force at Boise St (-9.5)
Saturday, Sept. 21
LA Monroe at Iowa St (-20.5)
Miami (OH) at Ohio State (-37)
Charlotte at Clemson (-42)
UConn at Indiana (-28)
UCF (-10) at Pittsburgh
Louisiana at Ohio (-6.5)
Nebraska (-7.5) at Illinois
Temple (-10.5) at Buffalo
Central Michigan at Miami (-29)
Old Dominion at Virginia (-29)
Coastal Carolina (-14) at UMass
Michigan State (-8.5) at Northwestern
Troy (-16) at Akron ​
Boston College (-7.5) at Rutgers
Western Michigan at Syracuse (-4)
Ball State at NC State (-19)
Michigan at Wisconsin (-3)
Toledo (-5.5) at Colorado St 
New Mexico State at New Mexico (-3)
Washington (-6.5) at BYU 
Colorado at Arizona State (-9)
California at Ole Miss (PK)
Tennessee at Florida (-12.5)
Georgia State (-1) at Texas State 
Southern Mississippi at Alabama (-39)
Kentucky at Mississippi State (-8.5)
LSU (-19) at Vanderbilt 
Appalachian State at UNC (-3)
Auburn at Texas A&M (-2.5)
Wyoming at Tulsa (-4)
Southern Carolina at Missouri (-10)
West Virginia (-7) at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Texas (-6.5)
Bowling Green at Kent State (-8)
SMU at TCU (-13.5)
San Jose State at Arkansas (-18)
South Alabama at UAB (-9)
Oregon (-10) at Stanford
Baylor (-28) at Rice
UTSA at North Texas (-18.5)
Notre Dame at Georgia (-12.5)
Louisville at Florida State (-8)
Nevada (-16.5) at UTEP
UCLA at Washington State (-19)
Utah State (-2.5) at San Diego State

