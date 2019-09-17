'College GameDay' Sign Holder Requests Beer Money, Donates it to Children's Hospital

One fan's clever sign on ESPN's 'College GameDay' led to a heartwarming gesture.

By Jenna West
September 17, 2019

When Carson King held up a sign on ESPN's 'College GameDay' asking for beer money last weekend, he never expected to receive the amount of funds that came in.

King, 24, told the Des Moines Register he arrived at 5:30 a.m. at the show's set at Jack Trice Stadium for the Cy-Hawk Series between Iowa State and Iowa. He ended up standing near a secondary stage, where he held up a sign which said "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" and included his Venmo information. King was hoping to receive enough money to buy beer but ended up with a lot more.

Once he reached $600, he decided to donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. By Tuesday, he'd raised $8,000.

"This was way better than expected," King said "It just goes to show that no matter if you're a Hawkeye fan, Cyclone fan, or Grand View Viking, we're all Iowans, and Iowans take care of each other."

After his sign started getting attention online, Busch Light reached out to King on Twitter on Tuesday to say it would match his donations and send him a free year's supply of beer. Hours later, Venmo also committed to matching King's gifts to the hospital.

