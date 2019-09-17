College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 4 Games

Quickly

  • It's a loaded Week 4 slate, included three ranked matchups. Our college football staff has picked every important game this weekend against the spread.
By The SI Staff
September 17, 2019

Week 4 is a fascinating week, as there are three clashes between ranked teams and another three games in which a top-25 team is favored by less than a touchdown over an unranked opponent.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks against the spread for Week 4, along with the standings after Week 3. 

Season-long standings
Max Meyer: 22-12-2
Molly Geary: 21-13-2
Tim Rohan: 17-17-2
Scooby Axson: 17-17-2
Michael Shapiro: 16-18-2
Ross Dellenger: 15-19-2
Joan Niesen: 15-19-2
Laken Litman: 14-20-2

No. 10 Utah (-3.5) at USC

Michigan State (-9.5) at Northwestern

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3)

No. 22 Washington (-6) at BYU

Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (-7)

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (-14)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-7)

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (-4)

South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5)

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (-5)

No. 16 Oregon (-10) at Stanford

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (-13.5)

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message