Quickly
- It's a loaded Week 4 slate, included three ranked matchups. Our college football staff has picked every important game this weekend against the spread.
Week 4 is a fascinating week, as there are three clashes between ranked teams and another three games in which a top-25 team is favored by less than a touchdown over an unranked opponent.
Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks against the spread for Week 4, along with the standings after Week 3.
Season-long standings
Max Meyer: 22-12-2
Molly Geary: 21-13-2
Tim Rohan: 17-17-2
Scooby Axson: 17-17-2
Michael Shapiro: 16-18-2
Ross Dellenger: 15-19-2
Joan Niesen: 15-19-2
Laken Litman: 14-20-2
No. 10 Utah (-3.5) at USC
Michigan State (-9.5) at Northwestern
No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3)
No. 22 Washington (-6) at BYU
Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (-7)
Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (-14)
Kentucky at Mississippi State (-7)
No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (-4)
South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5)
Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (-5)
No. 16 Oregon (-10) at Stanford
No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (-13.5)