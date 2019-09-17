Week 4 is a fascinating week, as there are three clashes between ranked teams and another three games in which a top-25 team is favored by less than a touchdown over an unranked opponent.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks against the spread for Week 4, along with the standings after Week 3.

Season-long standings

Max Meyer: 22-12-2

Molly Geary: 21-13-2

Tim Rohan: 17-17-2

Scooby Axson: 17-17-2

Michael Shapiro: 16-18-2

Ross Dellenger: 15-19-2

Joan Niesen: 15-19-2

Laken Litman: 14-20-2

No. 10 Utah (-3.5) at USC

Michigan State (-9.5) at Northwestern

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3)

No. 22 Washington (-6) at BYU

Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (-7)

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (-14)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-7)

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (-4)

South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5)

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (-5)

No. 16 Oregon (-10) at Stanford

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (-13.5)