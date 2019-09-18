HBO will go behind the scenes with four college football programs in October for its new show 24/7 College Football, according to a release from the network.

The program is akin to the HBO series Hard Knocks, which completed its 14th season in August. The most recent season followed the Raiders in year two of the Jon Gruden era.

Florida, Penn State, Washington State and Arizona State will participate in the project, per HBO. Episode 1 will feature Florida on Oct. 2. Penn State will take the program's second week, followed by Arizona State and concluding with Washington State on Oct. 23.

Here’s the schedule from HBO pic.twitter.com/idQReHp5yw — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 18, 2019

HBO isn't the first network to go behind the scenes with a college football team. Showtime has followed Notre Dame, Florida State and Navy in previous years with its A Season With series. The network will not be reviving the show in 2019.