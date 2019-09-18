Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing foot surgery, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

Ray suffered the injury during Saturday's win at South Carolina. Saban added that the timetable for his return will depend on his progress throughout treatment and rehabilitation.

"I'm not saying he's going to be back playing in six weeks," Saban said, per AL.com. "I'm just saying I know he'll be six weeks before he can even start back to doing things. We'll just have to see how he responds."

Ray was a preseason All-SEC selection and has four tackles, one sack and a forced fumble so far this season. Alabama will likely turn to true freshman Justin Eboigbe to start in Ray's absence.

Alabama (3-0) hosts Southern Miss (2-1) on Saturday.