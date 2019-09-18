Alabama DL LaBryan Ray to Miss at Least Six Weeks While Recovering From Foot Surgery

Ray injured his foot during Saturday's win at South Carolina.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 18, 2019

Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing foot surgery, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

Ray suffered the injury during Saturday's win at South Carolina. Saban added that the timetable for his return will depend on his progress throughout treatment and rehabilitation.

"I'm not saying he's going to be back playing in six weeks," Saban said, per AL.com. "I'm just saying I know he'll be six weeks before he can even start back to doing things. We'll just have to see how he responds."

Ray was a preseason All-SEC selection and has four tackles, one sack and a forced fumble so far this season. Alabama will likely turn to true freshman Justin Eboigbe to start in Ray's absence.

Alabama (3-0) hosts Southern Miss (2-1) on Saturday.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message