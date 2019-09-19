Report: UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero to Retire in June 2020

Guerrero took over as UCLA's athletic director in 2002.

By Michael Shapiro
September 19, 2019

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire in June 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times' Nathan Fenno.

Guerrero, who graduated from the university in 1974, has been the Bruins' athletic director since 2002. UCLA has won 32 NCAA championships in 17 years under Guerrero's tenure as athletic director.

The Bruins have tallied plenty of NCAA titles under Guerrero, though the school's basketball and football programs have struggled of late. UCLA basketball has missed the NCAA tournament in two of the last four seasons, with just one Sweet 16 appearance since 2016. The Bruins football team has not posted a winning season since 2015.

The UC Regents voted on Thursday to extend Guerrero's contract from December 2019 through his retirement in June 2020, per the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch.

