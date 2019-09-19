Tulane football faked a knee on a trick play that saw the Green Wave gain 15 yards on Thursday night with less than 20 seconds left on the clock in a tie game against Houston.

Tulane handed the ball off to sophomore running back Amare Jones, who ran wide left as Willie Fritz's trick play worked its magic.

Tulane with an ALL TIMER.



They faked a f'ing knee and then hit the touchdown with 3 seconds left.pic.twitter.com/BPBMh8nZ1f — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 20, 2019

What a BEAUTY from Tulane. pic.twitter.com/HrwyQzdOlr — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 20, 2019

Oklahoma State transfer Jalen McCleskey then scored the game-winner for the Green Wave with just three seconds remaining in regulation, breaking the 31–31 lock. Quarterback Justin McMillan connected with McCleskey, who beat double coverage and took an insane 53-yard snag all the way to the end zone.

OMG TULANE 🔥



Tulane spread and ML bettors cash out on this…. pic.twitter.com/jKL9PmPbRe — B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 20, 2019

Incredibly, Tulane also miraculously covered as a 4.5-point favorite, which bettors thought was doomed when Houston was up 28-7 in the first half.

Tulane sits at 3–1 after Thursday night's 38–31 win.