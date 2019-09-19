Tulane Trick Play Sets Up Insane Game-Winning TD, Cover vs. Houston

Tulane and Houston were tied at 31 with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

By Emily Caron
September 19, 2019

Tulane football faked a knee on a trick play that saw the Green Wave gain 15 yards on Thursday night with less than 20 seconds left on the clock in a tie game against Houston. 

Tulane handed the ball off to sophomore running back Amare Jones, who ran wide left as Willie Fritz's trick play worked its magic.

Oklahoma State transfer Jalen McCleskey then scored the game-winner for the Green Wave with just three seconds remaining in regulation, breaking the 31–31 lock. Quarterback Justin McMillan connected with McCleskey, who beat double coverage and took an insane 53-yard snag all the way to the end zone.

Incredibly, Tulane also miraculously covered as a 4.5-point favorite, which bettors thought was doomed when Houston was up 28-7 in the first half.

Tulane sits at 3–1 after Thursday night's 38–31 win.

 

