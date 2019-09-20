Week 4 in college football is bringing back big marquee matchups–with several top-25 clashes slated for Saturday. After a slow start to the season, the pace is starting to pick up. Bigger games, higher stakes. You don't want to miss out on this weekend's action.

We've got you covered with the top games on tap and the matchups you don't want to miss, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, noon slate

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin: The Wolverines are surprisingly the underdogs on the road against a dominant Badgers squad. Jim Harbaugh needs to get Michigan back into playoff contention and Wisconsin is rebounding well from a disappointing 2018 season. Both Big Ten teams have a lot on the line this weekend. While the game is not being held at the Big House, Camp Randall Stadium is a tough place to get a win away from home. Neither has played in a conference clash so far this season and both will look to set the tone for 2019 as they angle for a spot atop their respective Big Ten divisions.

Saturday, afternoon slate

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M: While the Aggies still have to face Alabama, Georgia and LSU this season, this weekend's game against a top-10 Auburn team might be the most important of them all. The outcome of Saturday afternoon's showdown will be a telling sign for their trajectory for the rest of 2019. Slaying one giant could make taking on the rest seem more feasible, but a loss this weekend could make the rest of the season seem bleak. It will not be an easy task–the Tigers took down an Oregon team ranked No. 11 in their opener–but expect Texas A&M to give it their best try.

Saturday night slate

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia: Saturday night's primetime matchup marks this year's first top-10 showdown. The Fighting Irish and Bulldogs will take the field under the lights to see who comes out on top in a game with possible playoff implications. Georgia's offense is one of the country's best, but Notre Dame could hang if they get can avoid the slow starts they've been having this season–although Vegas doesn't seem so sure. The Bulldogs are the clear favorites in this clash. Watching Ian Book and Jake Fromm go head-to-head could be enough reason to tune in, but seeing how the Irish react to the doom-and-gloom game expectations should make things even more interesting.

Thursday, Sept. 19

• 8 p.m.: Houston at Tulane (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 20

• 8 p.m.: Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN)

• 9 p.m.: No. 10 Utah at USC (FS1)

• 9 p.m.: Air Force at No. 20 Boise State (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 21

• 12 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at No. 2 Alabama (ESPN2)

• 12 p.m.: No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

• 12 p.m.: Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (ESPN)

• 12 p.m.: No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (FOX)

• 12 p.m.: No. 23 California at Ole Miss (ESPNU)

• 12 p.m.: Western Michigan at Syracuse (ACC Network)

• 12 p.m.: Elon at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

• 12 p.m.: Boston College at Rutgers (BTN)

• 12 p.m.: UL Monroe at Iowa State (FS1)

• 12 p.m.: UConn at Indiana (BTN)

• 12 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern (ABC)

• 12 p.m.: Morgan State at Army (CBSSN)

• 1 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at UMass (No TV channel listed)

• 2 p.m.: Louisiana at Ohio (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m.: Troy at Akron (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m.: Central Connecticut at Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m.: Miami (OH) at No. 6 Ohio State (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 15 UCF at Pittsburgh (ABC/ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 22 Washington at BYU (ABC/ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m.: SMU at No. 25 TCU (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m.: Temple at Buffalo (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at Kent State (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m.: Wyoming at Tulsa (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m.: South Alabama at UAB (NFL Network)

• 3:30 p.m.: Louisville at Florida State (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

• 4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Miami (ACC Network)

• 4 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m.: South Carolina at Missouri (SEC Network)

• 4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas (ESPN+)

• 4:30 p.m.: New Mexico State at New Mexico (No TV channel listed)

• 6 p.m.: Hampton at Liberty (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m.: William & Mary at East Carolina (ESPN3)

• 6 p.m.: Wagner at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: No. 16 Oregon at Stanford (ESPN)

• 7 p.m.: Old Dominion at No. 21 Virginia (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Arkansas State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Georgia State at Texas State (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: Baylor at Rice (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m.: Ball State at NC State (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson (ACC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (ABC)

• 7:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Arkansas (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: UTSA at North Texas (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m.: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (CBS)

• 8 p.m.: Nevada at UTEP (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (BTN)

• 10 p.m.: Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)

• 10 p.m.: Sacramento State at Fresno State (No TV channel listed)

• 10:15 p.m.: Toledo at Colorado State (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m.: UCLA at No. 19 Washington State (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m.: Utah State at San Diego State (CBSSN)

• 11:59 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Hawaii (No TV channel listed)