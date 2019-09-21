UCLA vs. Washington State Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch UCLA vs. Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 21.

By SI Wire
September 21, 2019

No. 19 Washington State faces UCLA in a Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 21 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. E.T. 

The Bruins are 0-3 to start the season. The team opened with a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati followed by losses to San Diego State and Oklahoma. 

Washington State is 3-0 to open the year, earning wins against New Mexico State, Northern Colorado and Houston. 

The teams have not met since 2016, with the Cougars pulling off a 27-21 win in Pullman.

How to watch: 

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2/ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

