No. 19 Washington State faces UCLA in a Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 21 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. E.T.

The Bruins are 0-3 to start the season. The team opened with a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati followed by losses to San Diego State and Oklahoma.

Washington State is 3-0 to open the year, earning wins against New Mexico State, Northern Colorado and Houston.

The teams have not met since 2016, with the Cougars pulling off a 27-21 win in Pullman.

How to watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2/ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.