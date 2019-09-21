Sun Belt power Appalachian State defeated a Power 5 program for the second time in 13 years on Saturday, and the Mountaineers' win over North Carolina ended in eerily similar fashion to the program's signature win in 2007.

Appalachian State stunned then-No. 5 Michigan 34-32 at the Big House in September 2007, winning the game on a blocked field goal at the buzzer. The Mountaineers found that winning formula again on Saturday to beat North Carolina.

Stop us if you've heard this one before...@APPSTATE_FB TAKES DOWN A POWER FIVE PROGRAM ON A BLOCKED FIELD GOAL. pic.twitter.com/NPMWl1tt1v — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 21, 2019

Appalachian State led for much of Saturday's contest, holding a 10-point lead with less than six minutes to go in the fourt quarter. Tar Heels QB Sam Howell tossed a touchdown pass with three minutes remaining, then led North Carolina to the Mountaineers' 39-yard line with five seconds remaining. But kicker Noah Ruggles couldn't get the ball over the Appalachian State line.

The Mountaineers advanced to 3–0 with Saturday's victory. North Carolina is now 2–2 leading into a matchup with No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 28.