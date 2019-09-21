In a weekend full of Top 25 matchups, another exciting game will be in College Station, TX when the No. 8 Auburn Tigers travel to face the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers hold a 4-3 advantage over the Aggies since 2012.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

It’s no secret that A&M’s schedule is one of the most difficult in the country this season. The Aggies (2-1) have already played Clemson and will face-off against Alabama, Georgia and LSU later in the season. A win over a Top 10 team on their home turf this Saturday would keep every conceivable goal for the Aggies this season still on the table. Texas A&M will need to clean up some of its sloppy play from last week even though the team beat Lamar 62-3. A&M had seven penalties, one lost fumble and an interception. However, the team had seven different players score a touchdown and quarterback Kellen Mond went 20-for-28 with 317 yards passing and one touchdown.

Auburn (3-0) has already proved itself this season. It had an impressive 27-21 comeback win over Oregon the first week of the season. The Tigers beat Kent State, 55-16, last week thanks to 467 yards on the ground. Three rushers broke the 100-yard mark, with JaTarvious Whitlow leading the way with 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Keep an eye on redshirt freshman Bo Nix, who looks like a seasoned QB. While Auburn focused on its running game last week, it will look to Nix to carry the offensive load this week.