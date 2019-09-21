Cal vs. Ole Miss Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Cal and Ole Miss go head-to-head on Saturday, Sept. 21.

By SI Wire
September 21, 2019

No. 23 Cal takes on Ole Miss in a matchup Saturday, Sept. 21 at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon E.T. 

Cal has opened the season with three straight wins, beating UC Davis and former No. 22 Washington in its first two matchups. Last week, Cal beat North Texas 23-17. The Golden Bears are looking for their first 4-0 start since 2015.

Meanwhile, the Rebels are 2-1 to start the year. The team opened with a 15-10 loss to Memphis, then added a win against Arkansas in Week 2. The team most recently beat SE LA 40-29 last week.

This is the second matchup in series history, with Cal winning 27-16 at home in 2017.

How to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: Noon E.T.

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: WatchESPN

