Who will open Pac-12 play with a win? That outcome will be determined Saturday night when Colorado heads to No. 24 Arizona State.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

In the first three games of the season, both Colorado (2–1) and Arizona State (3–0) have already had signature wins, each over Big Ten opponents. Colorado beat Nebraska in overtime, 34–31, in Week 2, while ASU beat Michigan State, 10–7, last weekend. Last season, the Buffaloes beat the Sun Devils, 28–21.

While the Buffaloes had an exciting win over Nebraska, they took a step back last weekend in a 30–23 loss to Air Force. Fifth-year quarterback Steven Montez has thrown for 827 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, while Alex Fontenot leads Colorado in rushing with 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Laviska Shenault Jr. has 16 catches for 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 728 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Eno Benjamin has rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown this season. Arizona State has been getting it done with an impressive defense, giving up just seven points in each of its three games this season. As a team, the Sun Devils are averaging 355.3 yards of total offense and 19.7 points per game.